4 months ago
BRIEF-US Foods Holding expects net sales for Q1 2017 to be about $5.8 bln
#Market News
April 14, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-US Foods Holding expects net sales for Q1 2017 to be about $5.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Us Foods Holding Corp

* Says net sales for 13-week period ended april 1, 2017 are expected to be approximately $5.8 billion - sec filing

* Says net income for q1 of fiscal 2017 is expected to be between $24 million and $26 million

* Says adjusted ebitda in q1 of fiscal 2017 is expected to be between $213 million and $216 million

* Says total case volume is expected to increase by approximately 4.3% in q1 of fiscal 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $5.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2oImhGM) Further company coverage:

