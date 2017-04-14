BRIEF-Bank of Commerce Holdings prices 2.4 mln shares of common stock at $10.50/shr
* Bank of Commerce Holdings announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 14 Us Foods Holding Corp
* Says net sales for 13-week period ended april 1, 2017 are expected to be approximately $5.8 billion - sec filing
* Says net income for q1 of fiscal 2017 is expected to be between $24 million and $26 million
* Says adjusted ebitda in q1 of fiscal 2017 is expected to be between $213 million and $216 million
* Says total case volume is expected to increase by approximately 4.3% in q1 of fiscal 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $5.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2oImhGM) Further company coverage:
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05052017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Executive Director Sudarshan Sen at an event in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju at an event in new Delhi. 12:00 pm: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha to brie