Feb 17 US Foods Holding Corp:
* US Foods Holding Corp- on february 17, 2017, co entered
into an amendment to its existing term loan credit agreement-
* Amendment amends certain pricing terms of its outstanding
term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $2.189 billion
* US Foods Holding - third loan credit amendment lowers
applicable margin on term loan borrowings to 2.75 pct per annum
for libor borrowings
* US Foods Holding - third loan credit amendment lowers
applicable margin on term loan borrowings to 1.75 pct per annum
for abr borrowings
