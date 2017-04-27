FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-U.S. Geothermal provides update on Raft River expansion program
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. Geothermal provides update on Raft River expansion program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Us Geothermal Inc

* u.s. Geothermal inc. Provides update on raft river expansion program

* Phase ii of ongoing plan to increase output at raft river from its current generation level of 10 mws commenced in march

* Us geothermal inc- production from rrg-5 started on march 21, 2017 and is currently operating at rate of 1,100 gallons per minute

* Us geothermal inc- addition of the flow to plant has increased net power production by approximately 0.71 mws

* Us geothermal inc- at raft river we expect to have additional increases in generation over quarter as we upgrade downstream equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.