FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-US Geothermal Q1 revenue $8.44 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-US Geothermal Q1 revenue $8.44 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Us Geothermal Inc

* U.S. Geothermal Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results and reaffirms 2017 guidance

* Q1 revenue $8.44 million versus I/B/E/S view $8 million

* Announced CEO update and formation of an executive committee to oversee search for a new CEO

* US Geothermal Inc - Qtrly earnings per share $0.01

* Board of directors elected to not renew employment agreement with Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Gilles

* US Geothermal Inc - Reaffirmed guidance for 2017

* In quarter, expanded board of directors to eight members, including one new independent director

* US Geothermal Inc - Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.