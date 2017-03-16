FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-U.S. Physical Therapy Q4 revenue $90.9 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. Physical Therapy Q4 revenue $90.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Physical Therapy Inc

* Q4 revenue $90.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $91.9 million

* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc says company to restate prior financials due to accounting correction for redeemable non-controlling interests

* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc says accounting correction for redeemable non-controlling interests and restatement of prior period financial statements

* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc says accounting error did not affect any of company's De Novo partnership agreements

* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc says error will result in reporting of a material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.