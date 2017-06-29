June 29 U.S. Physical Therapy Inc

* U.S. Physical Therapy reports first quarter results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.38

* Net revenues increased 12.3 pct to $97.6 million in Q1 of 2017

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share from operating results were $0.51

* Qtrly same store net rate per visit was flat

* Qtrly same store revenues and visits increased slightly for De Novo and acquired clinics open for one year or more