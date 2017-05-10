BRIEF-U.S. Postal Service says 2017 operating revenue $17.3 bln

May 10 (Reuters) -

* U.S. Postal Service says 2017 operating revenue was $17.3 billion, a decrease of $474 million from same period last year

* U.S. Postal Service says qtrly revenue from first-class mail and marketing mail decreased $606 million and $331 million respectively over prior year quarter

* U.S. Postal Service says net loss for quarter declined to $562 million from a $2 billion net loss a year ago

* U.S. Postal service says "multi-year trends of declining volumes of letter mail and growth in packages continued this quarter"

* U.S. Postal Service says during Q2, letter mail volumes declined by about 1.4 billion pieces or approximately 3.8 pct

* U.S. Postal Service says during Q2 package volumes grew by 137 million or approximately 11 pct