3 months ago
BRIEF-U.S. Postal service says during Q2 package volumes grew by about 11%
May 10, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. Postal service says during Q2 package volumes grew by about 11%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) -

* U.S. Postal Service says Q2 operating revenue was $17.3 billion, a decrease of $474 million from same period last year

* U.S. Postal Service says Qtrly revenue from first-class mail and marketing mail decreased $606 million and $331 million respectively over prior year quarter

* U.S. Postal Service says net loss for quarter declined to $562 million from a $2 billion net loss a year ago

* U.S. Postal Service says "multi-year trends of declining volumes of letter mail and growth in packages continued this quarter"

* U.S. Postal Service says during Q2, letter mail volumes declined by approximately 1.4 billion pieces or approximately 3.8%

* U.S. Postal Service says during Q2 package volumes grew by 137 million or approximately 11%

