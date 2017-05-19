FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2017 / 11:38 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) -

* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing

* Securities and Exchange Commission says bitcoin ETF proposal would be the first of its kind approved in the united states

* SEC says updated proposal would allow fund to charge intermediaries 1 percent fee to exchange shares for cash but no fee to exchange shares for bitcoin

* SEC says public comments due 21 days after its notice published in the federal register Source text - bit.ly/2q5mgtv

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.