6 months ago
BRIEF-U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: Growth from policies seen in 2018 -FBN Interview
February 23, 2017 / 1:29 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: Growth from policies seen in 2018 -FBN Interview

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) -

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says sees limited impact from trump administration policies in 2017 -fox business network

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says does not expect to see growth until 2018 -fox interview

* Mnuchin says going to have a combined tax plan with congress -FBN interview

* Mnuchin says both tax plan and regulatory relief will use "dynamic scoring" to boost revenues

* Mnuchin says u.s. National debt is a longer-term issue, not a shorter-term one

* Mnuchin, asked about entitlement programs, says trump's priorities are defense and border security

* Mnuchin says it's a "good assumption" that trump budget will boost military spending -FBN interview

* Mnuchin says wants to make sure that u.s. Banks are lending

* Mnuchin says Volcker rule has reduced market liquidity, wants more clarity on its definitions -FBN interview

* Mnuchin says trump administration has concerns about certain aspects of border adjustment tax, likes other aspects

* Mnuchin says can't leave Fannie, Freddie in same state, under gov't control, for next four years

* Mnuchin says short term increases in dollar reflect optimism over trump economic plan -FBN interview

* Mnuchin says does not see any changes to NAFTA in short-term (Reporting by David Lawder and Susan Heavey)

