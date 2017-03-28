FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-USA Technologies entered into a third amendment to loan and security agreement dated as of Mar 29, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - USA Technologies Inc

* USA Technologies Inc- On March 24 entered into a third amendment to loan and security agreement dated as of March 29, 2016, as amended

* USA Technologies Inc - Loan agreement provides for a secured asset-based revolving line of credit facility of up to $12.0 million

* USA Technologies - Third amendment, among other things, extends maturity date of line of credit from March 29, 2017 until September 30, 2018 Source text: [bit.ly/2o8minK] Further company coverage:

