3 months ago
BRIEF-USA Technologies Q3 revenue $26.5 million
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-USA Technologies Q3 revenue $26.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - USA Technologies Inc:

* USA Technologies announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $95 million to $100 million

* Q3 revenue $26.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.9 million

* Qtrly net loss per common shares basic and diluted $0.07

* For full fiscal year 2017, management expects to add between 115,000 and 125,000 net new connections for year

* USA Technologies - expect to have year-over-year increases of adjusted EBITDA and non-gaap net income in fy 2017

* Fy2017 revenue view $95.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

