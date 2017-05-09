BRIEF-USA Technologies Q3 revenue $26.5 million

May 9 (Reuters) - USA Technologies Inc:

* USA Technologies announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $95 million to $100 million

* Q3 revenue $26.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.9 million

* Qtrly net loss per common shares basic and diluted $0.07

* For full fiscal year 2017, management expects to add between 115,000 and 125,000 net new connections for year

* USA Technologies - expect to have year-over-year increases of adjusted EBITDA and non-gaap net income in fy 2017

* Fy2017 revenue view $95.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S