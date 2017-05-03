GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
May 3 USD Partners LP
* USD Partners LP announces first quarter 2017 results
* USD Partners LP - Increased quarterly cash distribution to $0.335 per unit
* USD Partners LP - Qtrly terminalling services revenue $23.6 million versus $22 million
* USD Partners LP - Qtrly net income $5.2 million versus $2.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 15 The dollar started the week on the defensive on Monday, after U.S. economic data came in shy of expectations and another missile test by North Korea over the weekend underpinned the perceived safe-haven yen.
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, May 14 Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.