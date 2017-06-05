FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-USD Partners to acquire crude oil destination terminal in Stroud, Oklahoma
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-USD Partners to acquire crude oil destination terminal in Stroud, Oklahoma

2 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Usd Partners Lp

* USD Partners announces acquisition of crude oil destination terminal in Stroud, Oklahoma, and new commercial agreements

* USD Partners LP - deal for ‍$25.0 million​

* USD Partners LP says partnership funded transaction with available capacity on its revolving credit facility

* USD Partners LP - transaction is expected to be accretive to partnership's 2018 and 2019 distributable cash flow per limited partner unit

* USD Partners - ‍partnership has extended term of take-or-pay terminalling services agreements related to 25% of Hardisty terminal's available capacity by about 1 year​​

* USD Partners Lp - concurrent with acquisition, partnership entered new multi-year, take-or-pay terminalling services agreement with an energy company

* USD Partners LP- obtained lease for 300,000 barrels of crude oil tank storage at cushing hub to receive outbound shipments of crude oil from Stroud terminal

* USD Partners LP - entered new services agreement with an energy company for use of about 50 percent of Stroud terminal's available capacity

* USD Partners LP - term of services agreement with energy company is scheduled to begin on October 1, 2017, and to conclude on June 30, 2020

* USD Partners - partnership granted USDG right to develop other projects at stroud terminal for payment of market compensation for use of partnership's property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

