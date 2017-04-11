FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-USDA delays Obama-era rules for U.S. livestock farmers
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 11, 2017 / 3:19 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-USDA delays Obama-era rules for U.S. livestock farmers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, April 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture:

* The USDA says it is delaying until Oct. 19 the effective date of its Farmer Fair Practices Rules, approved under the administration of former President Obama.

* The USDA asks the public to comment until June 12 on how it should proceed with the rules.

* In December, the USDA said the rules would help protect U.S. chicken producers from mistreatment by the small group of meat companies that control most of the country's production. Source: here%20Release-%20FFPR%20Extension%20(V8%20Web).pdf

Reporting by Tom Polansek

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.