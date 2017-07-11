BRIEF-Shantai Industries resolved to allot 1 mln shares as bonus shares
* Says resolved to allot 1 million equity shares of INR 10 each as bonus shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 Userjoy Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 28
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ynqnrs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says resolved to allot 1 million equity shares of INR 10 each as bonus shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rent-A-Center - Vintage Capital Management made unsolicited proposal to buy 100 pct of stock of co in a go-private transaction for $15.00 per share