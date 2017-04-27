FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-USG reports Q1 EPS $0.37
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 4 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Usg Corp

* USG Corp reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 sales $767 million versus $747 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* Q1 earnings per share $0.37

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $751.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly operating profit on an adjusted basis for corporation's Gypsum segment , of $91 million in Gypsum segment decreased by $15 million

* Qtrly ceilings segment earned $23 million of operating profit in Q1 of 2017 compared to $28 million

* USG boral business generated $13 million of equity income in Q1 of 2017, an increase of $6 million from Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

