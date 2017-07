July 10 Usp Group Ltd

* Received information that a bankruptcy order has been made against Ngan See Juan

* this has been confirmed by a bankruptcy search that a bankruptcy order has been made on 22 June 2017 against Ngan.

* Ngan's office as director of company is vacated

* Ngan was chairman of audit committee and a member of nominating committee and remuneration committee