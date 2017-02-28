Feb 28 USU Software AG:

* FY consolidated revenue rises by 9 percent to 72 million euros ($76.30 million)

* FY EBITDA up 9 percent year-on-year at 10.8 million euros

* FY adjusted EBIT climbs 9 percent to 9.6 million euros

* FY USU Group's consolidated net profit (IFRS) declined by 19 percent as against 2015 to 6.8 million euros in reporting period (2015: 8.4 million euros)

* Medium-term planning anticipates consolidated revenue of 140 million euros and adjusted EBIT of more than 20 million euros by 2020

* Management board is also confirming its planning for usu group as regards current forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9437 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)