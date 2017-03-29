FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-USU Software sees 2017 sales of 83-88 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
March 29, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-USU Software sees 2017 sales of 83-88 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - USU Software AG:

* Announces final figures for 2016 - dividend increases to 0.40 euros per share

* Medium-term planning anticipates consolidated revenue of 140 million euros ($151.09 million) and adjusted EBIT of more than 20 million euros by 2020

* Expects company to maintain its sales at above overall market level in current fiscal year while continuing to improve its operating earnings

* Guidance for 2017 anticipates consolidated sales in range of 83-88 million euros and adjusted EBIT of 10-11.5 million euros

* Will propose an increase in dividend for 2016 of around 15 pct to 0.40 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9266 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.