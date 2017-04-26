FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UTC Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.48
April 26, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-UTC Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.48

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp:

* United Technologies Corp - reaffirms 2017 expectations for adjusted EPS of $6.30 to $6.60 on sales of $57.5 billion to $59 billion

* UTC reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.48

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.73

* Q1 sales $13.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $13.48 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $6.55, revenue view $58.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United Technologies Corp - in quarter, Otis new equipment orders increased 4 percent versus prior year at constant currency

* United Technologies Corp - "remain fully confident in our 2017 expectations and our 2020 targets"

* Qtrly equipment orders at UTC climate, controls & security increased by 7 percent

* Qtrly commercial aftermarket sales were up 7 percent at Pratt & Whitney and were up 12 percent at UTC aerospace systems

* United Technologies Corp - Q1 GAAP EPS included 25 cents of favorable non-recurring significant items net of restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

