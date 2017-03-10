BRIEF-Coca-Cola reports senior leadership appointments
* The Coca-Cola Company announces senior leadership appointments
March 10 UTStarcom Holdings Corp
* UTStarcom reports unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 revenue fell 18.6 percent to $21.2 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $18 million to $22 million
* Says basic loss per share for Q4 of 2016 was $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Coca-Cola Company announces senior leadership appointments
LONDON, March 23 The dollar held under $1.08 per euro for a second day on Thursday ahead of a vote on Republican healthcare plans seen as a litmus test of President Donald Trump's ability to legislate in Congress and deliver on tax and spending promises.