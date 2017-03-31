BRIEF-UTStarcom says gets preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire co

March 31 (Reuters) - UTStarcom Holdings Corp:

* Says preliminary proposal to acquire co from consortium of investors for us$2.15 in cash/share

* UTStarcom announces receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company

* Board formed special committee consisting of 2 independent and disinterested directors, Sean Shao, Xiaoping Li to consider proposal

* Received preliminary non-binding proposal letter from consortium members to acquire all co's shares not owned by consortium members

* Consortium members consist of Shah Capital Opportunity Fund LP, Himanshu Shah, Hong Liang Lu and his affiliates, Tenling Ti