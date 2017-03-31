FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UTStarcom says gets preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire co
March 31, 2017 / 2:52 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-UTStarcom says gets preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - UTStarcom Holdings Corp:

* Says preliminary proposal to acquire co from consortium of investors for us$2.15 in cash/share

* UTStarcom announces receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company

* Board formed special committee consisting of 2 independent and disinterested directors, Sean Shao, Xiaoping Li to consider proposal

* Received preliminary non-binding proposal letter from consortium members to acquire all co's shares not owned by consortium members

* Consortium members consist of Shah Capital Opportunity Fund LP, Himanshu Shah, Hong Liang Lu and his affiliates, Tenling Ti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

