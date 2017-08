March 13 (Reuters) - V-Grass Fashion Co Ltd

* Says unit has secured syndicated loan of 1.78 billion yuan ($257.63 million) with China Merchants Bank, Bank of Jiangsu and Bank of Nanjing

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mD0AGx

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9090 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)