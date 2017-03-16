FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vaalco Energy announces additional funding from the IFC
March 16, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Vaalco Energy announces additional funding from the IFC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Vaalco Energy Inc

* Vaalco Energy announces additional funding from the ifc

* Vaalco Energy Inc - international finance corporation approved vaalco's formal request to borrow $4.12 million of additional funds

* Vaalco Energy-supplemental agreement amended existing loan agreement with ifc, converting revolving portion of credit facility to term loan with $15 million outstanding

* Vaalco Energy Inc - vaalco received approval from ifc on march 14, 2017 and expects to receive funds on or before march 31, 2017

* Vaalco Energy Inc - borrowed funds will provide added financial flexibility and facilitate execution of vaalco's corporate strategy

* Vaalco Energy-supplemental agreement amended existing loan agreement with ifc, providing co could request additional $5 million of borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

