May 8, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Vaalco Energy announces oil and natural gas sales for Q1 of $21.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Vaalco Energy Inc

* Vaalco Energy, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Says total oil and natural gas sales for Q1 of 2017 were $21.3 million, compared to $11.0 million

* Vaalco Energy Inc - In Q1 of 2017, production increased 26% from 3,682 bopd in Q4 of 2016 to 4,622 bopd for gabon and equatorial guinea

* Vaalco Energy Inc - Reported Q1 2017 production expense of $20.44 per barrel of oil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

