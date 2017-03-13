BRIEF-VAALCO Energy Q4 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations

March 13 (Reuters) - VAALCO Energy Inc

* Vaalco energy, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Vaalco energy inc- average realized price for crude oil in q4 of 2016 was $46.62 per barrel, up 19% from $39.18 per barrel in q4 of 2015

* Vaalco energy inc - qtrly average daily production volumes 3,682 boe/day versus 4,876 boe/day

* Vaalco energy inc- total oil and natural gas sales for q4 of 2016 were $15.3 million, compared to $17.5 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: