March 10 Vail Resorts Inc
* Vail Resorts reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
and increases quarterly dividend by 30%
* Q2 earnings per share $3.63
* Q2 revenue $725.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $710.9
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.41 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $1.053 per share
* Vail Resorts Inc - Expects to invest approximately $103
million in its calendar year 2017 capital plan
* Vail Resorts Inc - Plans to invest approximately $6
million in calendar year 2017 for Epic Discovery summer
activities
* Vail Resorts Inc - Resort reported EBITDA is expected to
be between $577 million and $597 million for fiscal 2017
* Vail Resorts Inc- Anticipates that additional spending
related to renaissance plan will commence in calendar year 2018
* Vail Resorts Inc - Company plans to invest approximately
$17 million in capital during calendar year 2017 for Whistler
Blackcomb integration
* Vail Resorts Inc - Net income attributable to Vail
Resorts, Inc. is expected to be between $196 million and $222
million in fiscal 2017
