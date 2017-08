May 23 (Reuters) - TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI TAO:

* MANDATES BANKS FOR AN ISSUANCE OF U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED EUROBOND TO INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS WHO ARE DOMICILED OUTSIDE OF TURKEY

* AUTHORISATION MADE UNDER GLOBAL MEDIUM TERM NOTE (GMTN) PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)