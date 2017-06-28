BRIEF- JapanBridge (Ireland) to cut voting power in Solasia Pharma KK to 7.9 pct
* Says its second biggest shareholder JapanBridge (Ireland) Limited will cut voting power in the company to 7.9 percent from 24 percent
June 28 VALBIOTIS SAS
* ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF OVERALLOTMENT OPTION, BRINGING FUNDS RAISED IN IPO TO EUR 12.5 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2tjrBCQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says its second biggest shareholder JapanBridge (Ireland) Limited will cut voting power in the company to 7.9 percent from 24 percent
AMSTERDAM, June 28 Dutch healthcare company Philips has agreed to buy U.S.-based Spectranetics Corp , a maker of devices to treat heart disease, for 1.9 billion euros ($2.16 billion) including debt, as it expands its image-guided therapy business.