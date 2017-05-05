BRIEF-Leidos awarded contract by SPAWAR Systems
* Leidos awarded distributed common ground system - navy prime technical support contract
May 5 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership
* Stacey Williams has joined as Vice President of Marketing for Dermatology
* Announced lainie keller has joined as Vice President of Corporate Communications
* Keller joins company from Merck & Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Leidos awarded distributed common ground system - navy prime technical support contract
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
BOSTON, May 22 Shareholder activists focused on climate issues are gaining traction in their push to have large energy companies and utilities take account of the impact rising global temperatures could have on their businesses.