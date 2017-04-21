FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valeant announces pricing for Siliq
April 21, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Valeant announces pricing for Siliq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant's patient access and pricing committee announces pricing for Siliq(brodalumab) as the lowest priced injectable biologic for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis

* Valeant - sales and marketing of Siliq are expected to commence in U.S. During second half of 2017

* Valeant - decided to list Siliq injection, at $3,500 per month

* Valeant - Siliq will also be included in company's patient access program to further offer financial support and access to patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

