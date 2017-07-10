July 10 Valeant:
* Valeant pays down $811 million of senior secured term
loans
* Valeant says debt reduction totals more than $4.3 billion
since end of first-quarter 2016
* Valeant says continues to reiterate its expectation to pay
down $5 billion in debt from divestiture proceeds & free cash
flow within 18 months of August 2016
* Valeant - following closure of sale of Dendreon
Pharmaceuticals LLC, used net proceeds of sale to pay down $811
million of its senior secured term loans
* Says with the transaction, all mandatory amortization has
been paid through 2019
