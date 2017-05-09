FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.79
May 9, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.79

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant - reduced debt by $1.3 billion in quarter

* Valeant announces first quarter 2017 results and raises full year adjusted EBITDA guidance range

* Q1 revenue $2.109 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.18 billion

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.79

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valeant - sees 2017 full year adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in range of $3.60 - $3.75 billion from $3.55 - $3.70 billion

* Valeant - total long term debt as of March 31, 2017 was $28,544 million versus. $29,846 million as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

