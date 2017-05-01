FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valeant reports debt reduction of about $220 mln
May 1, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Valeant reports debt reduction of about $220 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant announces additional debt reduction of approximately $220 million

* Valeant - company has now reduced approximately $3.6 billion of debt from end of q1 2016

* Valeant - has reduced its senior secured terms loans by approximately an additional $220 million as of monday may 1, 2017

* Valeant - continues to advance toward expectation of paying down $5 billion in debt from divestiture proceeds, free cash flow within 18 months of august 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

