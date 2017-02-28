UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
Feb 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Valeant reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides 2017 guidance
* Q4 revenue $2.403 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.34 billion
* Reports FY 2016 adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share $5.47
* Reports Q4 2016 adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share $1.26
* Reports Q4 2016 GAAP loss per share $1.47
* Reports Q4 2016 revenue $2.4 billion
* Sees 2017 GAAP total revenues in range $8.90 billion - $9.10 billion
* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA in range of $3.55 billion - $3.70 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes