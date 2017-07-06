US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on tepid ADP jobs data
July 6 Wall Street looked opened lower on Thursday after data showed lower-than-expected hiring in the private sector and as technology shares fell.
July 6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Valeant- Bausch + Lomb unit says introduction of Bausch + Lomb Aqualox contact lenses to Japanese market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Wall Street looked opened lower on Thursday after data showed lower-than-expected hiring in the private sector and as technology shares fell.
* Q.E.P. Co Inc reports fiscal 2018 first quarter sales and earnings