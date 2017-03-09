BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
March 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant announces launch of private offering of senior secured notes
* Valeant - launched an offering of $2.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes
* Valeant - offering of $2.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes in two tranches, one of which would mature in 2022 and one in 2024
* Valeant - net proceeds of offering expected to be used to repay certain loans outstanding under company's credit facilities
* Valeant - proceeds of offering to also be used to finance tender offer for up to $600 million of co's outstanding 6.75% senior notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates