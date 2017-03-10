March 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc
* Valeant - priced its previously announced offering of
$1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 6.50% senior secured
notes due 2022
* Valeant - priced its previously announced offering of $2
billion aggregate principal amount of 7.00% senior secured notes
due 2024
* Valeant announces pricing and upsize of private offering
of senior secured notes
* Valeant - aggregate size of offering reflects an increase
of $750 million from previously announced offering size
* Valeant -anticipates will pay down $350 million of
revolving credit facility borrowings under credit facilities
with proceeds of offering, cash on hand
