BRIEF-Valeant sees continued pressure on dermatology volumes
#Market News
February 28, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Valeant sees continued pressure on dermatology volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant says q4 was held back by pricing pressure, decline in dermatology prescriptions, egyptian currency

* Valeant reiterates August 2016 plan is to pay down $5 billion in debt within 18 months of that statement

* Valeant says has sold or agreed to sell 10 businesses to raise up to $2.7 billion to pay down debt

* Valeant sees continued pressure on dermatology volumes due to higher co-pays and managed care rebates in 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)

