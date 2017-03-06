FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Valeant to seek refinancing and amendment of credit agreement
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 11:49 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Valeant to seek refinancing and amendment of credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant completes approximately $1.1 billion pay down of senior secured term loans from divestitures; to seek refinancing and amendment of credit agreement

* Valeant - refinancing is expected to have effect of extending maturity date of revolving facility and term b loans that mature prior to 2022

* Valeant - refinancing is expected to have effect of repaying all of outstanding term a loans, removing maintenance covenants from term b loans

* Valeant -seeking to refinance, amend co's existing credit agreement borrow new term b loans under credit agreement and issue new secured debt securities

* Valeant - refinancing to have effect of removing maintenance covenants from term b loans, modifying maintenance covenants under revolving facility

* Valeant - refinancing is subject to market and other conditions and is anticipated to close in q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

