FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Valeo FY sales up 14 pct at 16.52 billion euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
February 16, 2017 / 7:32 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Valeo FY sales up 14 pct at 16.52 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Valeo:

* FY order intake of 23.6 billion euros ($25.03 billion), up by 17 pct

* FY consolidated sales of 16.52 billion euros, up by 14 pct

* FY operating margin up by 20 pct to 1.33 billion euros

* FY net income group share increased by 27 pct to 925 million euros

* FY free cash flow of 661 million euros, up 17 by pct

* In 2016 EBITDA increased by 16 pct to 2.14 billion euros

* Proposes dividend of 1.25 euros per share, up by 25 pct

* In 2017 expects growth of revenue of more than 5 percentage points higher than the market

* In 2017 sees slight increase in operating margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9428 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.