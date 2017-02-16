BRIEF-Valeo FY sales up 14 pct at 16.52 billion euros

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Valeo:

* FY order intake of 23.6 billion euros ($25.03 billion), up by 17 pct

* FY consolidated sales of 16.52 billion euros, up by 14 pct

* FY operating margin up by 20 pct to 1.33 billion euros

* FY net income group share increased by 27 pct to 925 million euros

* FY free cash flow of 661 million euros, up 17 by pct

* In 2016 EBITDA increased by 16 pct to 2.14 billion euros

* Proposes dividend of 1.25 euros per share, up by 25 pct

* In 2017 expects growth of revenue of more than 5 percentage points higher than the market

* In 2017 sees slight increase in operating margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9428 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)