3 months ago
BRIEF-Valeritas Holdings Inc reports qtrly loss per share $6.92
#Market News
May 12, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Valeritas Holdings Inc reports qtrly loss per share $6.92

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Valeritas Holdings Inc:

* Valeritas Holdings Inc - "continue to expect double digit revenue growth in 2017 with most of this growth occurring in second half of year"

* Valeritas Holdings Inc qtrly net revenue $4.6 million versus $5.0 million

* Valeritas Holdings Inc qtrly loss per share $6.92

* Valeritas Holdings Inc - expect to achieve 50 percent gross margin objective on qtrly sales of about $13 million rather than $15 million as previously projected

* Valeritas Holdings - "converted $27.5 million of debt into shares of series a preferred stock, extended time period to first cash interest payment to March 2022" Source text:(bit.ly/2prWgNi) Further company coverage:

