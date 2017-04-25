BRIEF-Valero Energy Q1 earnings per share $0.68

April 25 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp

* Valero Energy reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.68

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valero Energy Corp qtrly operating revenue $21,772 million versus $15,714 million

* Valero Energy Corp says exported a total of 365,000 barrels per day of gasoline and diesel during Q1

* Valero Energy Corp says remains on track to invest $2.7 billion of total capital this year

* Valero Energy Corp - Valero's refineries achieved 91 percent throughput capacity utilization and averaged 2.8 million barrels per day of throughput volume in Q1 2017

* Valero Energy - incurred $146 million of costs to meet biofuel blending obligations, primarily from purchase of renewable identification numbers in quarter

* Valero Energy - refining segment reported $647 million of operating income for Q1 of 2017, compared to $915 million for Q1 of 2016.

* Valero Energy - company continues to target total dividend payout ratio of at least 75 percent in 2017

* Valero Energy - "U.S. Refined product inventories have declined and are within their five-year ranges"

* Valero Energy - ended Q1 of 2017 with $8.5 billion of total debt and $4.5 billion of cash and temporary cash investments