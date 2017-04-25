FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Valero Energy Q1 earnings per share $0.68
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Valero Energy Q1 earnings per share $0.68

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp

* Valero Energy reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.68

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valero Energy Corp qtrly operating revenue $21,772 million versus $15,714 million

* Valero Energy Corp says exported a total of 365,000 barrels per day of gasoline and diesel during Q1

* Valero Energy Corp says remains on track to invest $2.7 billion of total capital this year

* Valero Energy Corp - Valero's refineries achieved 91 percent throughput capacity utilization and averaged 2.8 million barrels per day of throughput volume in Q1 2017

* Valero Energy - incurred $146 million of costs to meet biofuel blending obligations, primarily from purchase of renewable identification numbers in quarter

* Valero Energy - refining segment reported $647 million of operating income for Q1 of 2017, compared to $915 million for Q1 of 2016.

* Valero Energy - company continues to target total dividend payout ratio of at least 75 percent in 2017

* Valero Energy - "U.S. Refined product inventories have declined and are within their five-year ranges"

* Valero Energy - ended Q1 of 2017 with $8.5 billion of total debt and $4.5 billion of cash and temporary cash investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.