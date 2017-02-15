FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Valiant Holding FY group profit up at CHF 117.5 mln
February 15, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Valiant Holding FY group profit up at CHF 117.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Valiant Holding Ag

* FY group profit rose by 2.7 percent to 117.5 million Swiss francs ($116.83 million)

* At the next AGM, the dividend is to be increased for the second time in a row - by 20 cents to 3.80 Swiss francs per share

* FY gross interest income at 290.244 million chf, up 0.8 percent

* FY operating income 378.533 million Swiss francs, down 0.9 percent

* Since we are not expecting major interest rates to go upwards, we expect FY annual result on previous year level, CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0057 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

