May 8 (Reuters) - VALIANT HOLDING AG:

* VALIANT'S PUBLIC PURCHASE OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF TRIBA PARTNER BANK AG IS APPROVED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS OF TRIBA

* ACCORDING TO THE PREVIOUS STATEMENTS, VALIANT ALREADY ACCOUNTS FOR MORE THAN 60 PERCENT OF TRIBA'S SHARE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)