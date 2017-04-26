FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Validus holdings quarterly operating earnings per share $0.95
April 26, 2017 / 9:44 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Validus holdings quarterly operating earnings per share $0.95

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Validus Holdings Ltd:

* Validus Holdings Ltd qtrly total revenues $635.9 million versus $651.1 million

* Validus reports net income available to validus common shareholders of $94.6 million, or $1.17 per diluted common share and a 10.2% annualized return on average equity for the three months ended march 31, 2017

* Quarterly operating earnings per share $0.95

* Quarterly earnings per share $1.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.19, revenue view $598.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

