BRIEF-Validus holdings quarterly operating earnings per share $0.95

April 26 (Reuters) - Validus Holdings Ltd:

* Validus Holdings Ltd qtrly total revenues $635.9 million versus $651.1 million

* Validus reports net income available to validus common shareholders of $94.6 million, or $1.17 per diluted common share and a 10.2% annualized return on average equity for the three months ended march 31, 2017

* Quarterly operating earnings per share $0.95

* Quarterly earnings per share $1.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.19, revenue view $598.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S