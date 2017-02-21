FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valmont Industries Q4 GAAP earnings per share $3.10
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 10:53 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Valmont Industries Q4 GAAP earnings per share $3.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Valmont Industries Inc:

* Valmont reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $3.10

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valmont Industries Inc - for 2017, company is issuing annual guidance for diluted eps to increase approximately 10pct from adjusted EPS of $6.42

* Sees FY17 revenue growth - mid single digit with each segment expecting positive comparisons

* "for 2017, revenue should grow around 5pct without acquisitions"

* Valmont Industries - expect to meet or exceed 10pct return on invested capital and more than one-time free cash flow conversion targets for 2017

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.61

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.78, revenue view $2.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $674.6 million versus $633.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

