4 months ago
BRIEF-Valmont Q1 earnings per share $1.72
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Valmont Q1 earnings per share $1.72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Valmont Industries Inc:

* Valmont reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.72

* Q1 revenue $637.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $622.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valmont Industries Inc - we reconfirm our sales, earnings and cash flow guidance for year

* Reaffirming annual guidance for earnings to be slightly above $7.00 per diluted share

* Valmont Industries- in quarter, rising steel, zinc costs pressured operating margins in engineered support structures, coatings segments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

